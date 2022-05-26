© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bowling Green pediatrician says patients finding enough baby formula during national shortage

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
lucy-wolski-sljmgxyzmqM-unsplash-2.jpg
Lucy Wolski/Unsplash
/

The shortage of baby formula is impacting families across the nation, including those in Bowling Green.

The shortage began in February when Abbott, the producer of Similac, shut down a plant in Michigan after four infants fell ill and two died from bacterial infections after drinking formula produced at the facility.

One Bowling Green pediatrician said she’s been getting lots of calls and questions from her patients.

Dr. Kelly Kries said patients are just not sure what to feed their infants when they can’t get their usual formula.

“A lot of families are having to switch from the Similac products to Enfamil products or to whatever they can find,” said Kries.

She said it’s even more difficult for her patients who have babies on a specialty formula.

“They might be on a sensitive formula or a reflux formula or a more specialty formula and they will have to buy whatever they can find at the store,” she said.

Many local moms have been reaching out to help each other. For example, they’ve created a Facebook page where they post photos of store shelves that have formula.

Dr. Kries said for any of her patients who have had babies in the past few months, she recommends they breastfeed, if at all possible. She said the new moms understand that breastfeeding is one way to be certain their infants will be fed during the current shortage of formula.

News
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller