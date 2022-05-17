It's Primary Election Day across Kentucky. We'll have live results here.

Polls are open until 6 p.m. local time across Kentucky Tuesday for the 2022 primary election. On the ballot are primary races for U.S. Senate and House contests, Kentucky House and Senate seats, and a number of judicial and local elections.

You can find sample ballots from each Kentucky county here.

Tuesday's traditional primary election day comes after three days of early, in-person, no excuse voting across the state. Many election experts in Kentucky say the recent expansion of no-excuse voting is a good start, but hope more changes happen in the future.

WKU Public Radio will post primary election results here starting at 6 p.m. central/7 eastern, once all polls are closed.