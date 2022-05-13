Early in-person voting steady at new Warren County site

Early in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary election continues across Kentucky May 13 and 14. One of the new sites in Warren County is seeing a steady stream of voters.

Yellow signs at the entrance to Sugar Maple Square in Bowling Green make it easy to find this first-time voting site.

The large space has four tables where election officials are seated. Tammy Miller is stationed at the ‘customer service’ table. She said some of the more elderly voters have been arriving during the morning hours.

“For the older population, they like the ability for more days to try to be in and out of the way of other people. A lot of them are kind of struggling, you can see, to get in,” said Miller. “And it’s impressive that they take the time to come and vote. Walkers, canes. They know it’s a good thing to come vote so they make sure they do it.”

Miller said some voters showed up and didn’t know they had to be registered as a Republican or Democrat to vote in the partisan primary.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in who are independent, so they were not able to vote,” said Miller. “Everyone was very nice and understood the reasoning why they could not and were willing to wait until the general election to come back and vote.”

Other Warren County sites for early in-person, no excuse voting in the primary are Ephram White Park, Living Hope Baptist Church, Michael Buchanon Park and Phil Moore Park.

Those Warren County sites are open Friday, May 13 until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can find your voting sites by county here:

https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx