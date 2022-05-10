© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Kentucky Mesonet adds new station in Ballard County

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
Kentucky Mesonet
Western Kentucky University
/
Kentucky Mesonet captures climate and weather data at 76 stations in 71 counties across the state.

A statewide source for weather and climate data has added a new station in Ballard
County.

The new Kentucky Mesonet station in Ballard County is in what’s been an underserved
area with regard to weather data.

The new station will provide important data for the National Weather Service and farmers in the region.

The Mesonet is based at Western Kentucky University. The stations collect real-time data on air and soil temperature, precipitation, humidity, barometric pressure, solar radiation, and wind speed and direction.

The data is collected every five minutes, 24 hours a day, throughout the year.

The Mesonet now has 76 stations in 71 counties.

News
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
