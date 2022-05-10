Kentucky Mesonet adds new station in Ballard County

A statewide source for weather and climate data has added a new station in Ballard

County.

The new Kentucky Mesonet station in Ballard County is in what’s been an underserved

area with regard to weather data.

The new station will provide important data for the National Weather Service and farmers in the region.

The Mesonet is based at Western Kentucky University. The stations collect real-time data on air and soil temperature, precipitation, humidity, barometric pressure, solar radiation, and wind speed and direction.

The data is collected every five minutes, 24 hours a day, throughout the year.

The Mesonet now has 76 stations in 71 counties.

