Researchers in Bowling Green March 31 and April 1 to talk with residents impacted by tornadoes

A research team led by scientists from the University of Oklahoma will be in Bowling Green Thursday and Friday to speak with individuals impacted by the December tornadoes.

Anyone who would like to share their tornado experience can meet the researchers at the WKU campus, inside the Downing Student Union near the Big Red statue on the main floor.

The team of researchers from the University of Oklahoma andHoward University will be at that student union location between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Some conversations will take place by appointment in the Environmental Science and Technology Building next to the WKU planetarium.

WKU Meteorologist Professor Josh Durkee is assisting the research team.

Conversations are expected to take 10 to 20 minutes.

Anyone who would like to participate can contact lead researcher Daphne LaDue by email at dzaras@ou.edu or by text at 405-246-8281.

