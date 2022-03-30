© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Habitat Owensboro-Daviess County gets $1 million in honor of retiring executive director

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published March 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County
Virginia Braswell retired as volunteer executive director of Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County. Daviess County gave $1 million to a fund in her name for housing for low-income families.

The executive director of Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County retired Tuesday after 29 years in that position - as a volunteer.

Also, Daviess County has announced a major contribution to a fund in her name to help low-income families have a place to call home.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court is contributing $1 million to the Virginia Braswell Fund in honor of her nearly three decades of volunteer service.

Braswell said she started as volunteer executive director at Habitat for Humanity in 1993.

“And later on they said, ‘Well, we can afford to pay you $5,000 a year now,’ and I said, ‘Nope, I’m worth more than that. I’ll just keep volunteering'," said Braswell.

During Braswell’s 29 years at the nonprofit, 141 homes were built for low-income families, providing stability and comfort for more than 400 people.

Braswell chose the day of her 83rd birthday as the day of her retirement.

Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge Executive Al Mattingly, left, and Fiscal Court Commissioner George Wathen present the $1 million contribution at Virginia Braswell's retirement ceremony.

The community recognized her for dedicated service and her sunny spirit.

Braswell recalled an example of how she brought a sense of perspective on housing to the organization. In 1999 she went with Habitat executive directors from Kentucky and Tennessee to the Dominican Republic.

When she came back to Kentucky, Braswell said she called a board meeting to report on the trip and the economic struggles of the people.

“And the houses are only 500 square feet, for six people," said Braswell. "So I put chairs around, I measured out, I put the board chairs within that 500 square feet, just to show them something.”

Habitat’s new executive director Jeremy Stephens, begins in that position Wednesday.

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
