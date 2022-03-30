Habitat Owensboro-Daviess County gets $1 million in honor of retiring executive director

The executive director of Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County retired Tuesday after 29 years in that position - as a volunteer.

Also, Daviess County has announced a major contribution to a fund in her name to help low-income families have a place to call home.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court is contributing $1 million to the Virginia Braswell Fund in honor of her nearly three decades of volunteer service.

Braswell said she started as volunteer executive director at Habitat for Humanity in 1993.

“And later on they said, ‘Well, we can afford to pay you $5,000 a year now,’ and I said, ‘Nope, I’m worth more than that. I’ll just keep volunteering'," said Braswell.

During Braswell’s 29 years at the nonprofit, 141 homes were built for low-income families, providing stability and comfort for more than 400 people.

Braswell chose the day of her 83rd birthday as the day of her retirement.

Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County / Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge Executive Al Mattingly, left, and Fiscal Court Commissioner George Wathen present the $1 million contribution at Virginia Braswell's retirement ceremony.

The community recognized her for dedicated service and her sunny spirit.

Braswell recalled an example of how she brought a sense of perspective on housing to the organization. In 1999 she went with Habitat executive directors from Kentucky and Tennessee to the Dominican Republic.

When she came back to Kentucky, Braswell said she called a board meeting to report on the trip and the economic struggles of the people.

“And the houses are only 500 square feet, for six people," said Braswell. "So I put chairs around, I measured out, I put the board chairs within that 500 square feet, just to show them something.”

Habitat’s new executive director Jeremy Stephens, begins in that position Wednesday.

