Bruce Willis stepping away from acting for health reasons, his family says

Updated March 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM ET

One of the most popular actors of his generation has announced his departure from the screen. Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, shared the following statement on Instagram:

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn"

Aphasia is a cognitive condition that affects the ability to speak, write and understand language. It can occur after strokes or head injuries, and can lead in some cases to dementia.

