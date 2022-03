Kentucky’s lieutenant governor is warning about the potentially damaging impact of charter schools on the state’s public education system.

Charter schools are closer to becoming a reality in Kentucky after

legislation to create a funding stream passed the state House earlier this week.

Charter schools are public schools that are privately run.

The legislation that passed in the House of Representatives would require

school districts to fund charter schools approved within their borders. It would also set up two charter schools, one in northern Kentucky and one in Louisville.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher, said the bill

offers a destructive turn for public education.

“They’re going to cut costs at every turn so that they can return the largest margin to their investors. That’s what they’re there to do," said Coleman. "It’s not about anything that you’re hearing about serving the less fortunate kids. The less fortunate kids are in our public schools that have been underfunded for decades.”

She said charter schools open the door for out-of-state corporations to drain even more money from Kentucky’s public schools that have long been in need of more tax dollars.

“It’s time for us to work on that and focus on fully funding our public schools and giving them the resources they need, rather than branching off into a charter school system that’s only going to siphon off your tax dollars and send to god knows where,” said Coleman.

The proposed legislation, HB-9, is now in the state Senate Education Committee.