Lost River Sessions LIVE! returns to downtown Bowling Green Thursday, April 21

WKU Public Media is excited to announce Lost River Sessions LIVE! returns Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, featuring The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. The live concert will be at The Capitol in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Lost River Sessions is the Emmy award-winning television, concert, and radio series launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio out of Bowling Green, KY. The series explores the music scene from the roots up by featuring musical talents in the Folk, Bluegrass, and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across South Central Kentucky.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, established in the Smoky Mountains and founded by CJ Lewandowski, are a Grammy Nominated Bluegrass group with Smithsonian Folkways Records. Jereme Brown (banjo), Josh Rinkel (guitar), Jasper Lorentzen (bassist) and Laura Orshaw (vocalist) make up the remainder of the band. Lewandowski primarily plays Mandolin and sings. He formed the group after being approached by his employer who asked him to fill a full-time slot at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Sevierville, Tennessee. Nowadays, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are on tour across the country, and WKU Public Media is excited to welcome them to our good ol’ Kentucky home and the first Lost River Sessions LIVE! event in 2022.

Lost River Sessions, a family-friendly event, costs $12.50 for general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. CST on April 21. Join us at The Capitol, hosted by the Warren County Public Library, on the third Thursday of this month. Drinks will be sold by La Gala, a venue from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

For tickets, visit https://warrenpl.org/capitol/.

To watch past productions of Lost River Sessions, visit http://lostriversessions.org/. You can also listen to Lost River Radio on WKU Public Radio (WKYU 88.9 FM Bowling Green/Glasgow) on Saturdays at 4 p.m. CST or watch Lost River Sessions on the WKU PBS channel 24 (WKYU) on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. CST.