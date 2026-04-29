You can stream WKU Public Radio by using the "persistent player" (the gray bar with the white play button) on the top of our website. You can choose our different streams by clicking on the gray "down" arrow on the side of the player.

If you prefer to connect with WKU Public Radio through another method (such as iTunes or Windows Media Player), you can use the following direct link.

WKU Public Radio

https://dal-wku-stream-1.neighborhoodca.com/stream

WKU Classical (97.5 in Bowling Green)

https://dal-wku-stream-2.neighborhoodca.com/xstream