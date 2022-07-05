Recycling returns to Warren County with individual subscription service

A new recycling company is making plans to serve Bowling Green and Warren County through individual subscriptions for a monthly fee. The county has been without a recycling service for more than two years.

Recycling is being contracted to Recyclops, a Utah-based startup operating in states across the U.S., including Alabama, Ohio and Tennessee.

Recyclops will have a franchise for the city of Bowling Green and a separate agreement for Warren County.

Residents interested in the service will subscribe individually.

Warren County Fiscal Court Environmental Planning Coordinator Stan Reagan said it will look different from the previous curbside recycling service.

“The resident who subscribes to them will receive not a bin like they may have been used to under our old system," said Reagan. "They will receive, I believe, up to nine bags every two weeks.”

The basic cost for Bowling Green residents is $8.50 a month, with Warren County residents paying $12.50. Glass recycling is an extra $5 per month.

Reagan said Recyclops will pick up the same items that were previously accepted.

“There is a base charge for all the recyclables that we had taken, such as paper, which includes cardboard, aluminum cans and steel cans, and the #1 and #2 plastics,” said Reagan.

The county is finalizing contract details, so it will be at least a month or more before the recycling service is available.

