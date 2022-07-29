© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Education

Warren County Public Schools leader named Kentucky 'Superintendent of the Year'

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published July 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton, center, has been named Kentucky 'Superintendent of the Year'

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton has earned the top honor from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Clayton was named Superintendent of the Year this week at the group’s leadership
institute in Louisville.

Clayton has been superintendent since 2013 and leads a district that’s grown to 18,000 students representing 89 nationalities and speaking 103 languages.

He oversaw the establishment of Geo International High School, the first school of its kind in the state that helps refugee and immigrant students.

Under this watch, the district also created the first Computer Science Immersion Elementary School in Kentucky.

In accepting the award, Clayton said it reflects the combined efforts and expertise of the district’s 3,000 employees.

Rhonda Miller
