Wowsabout! Screening
Wowsabout! Screening
Join WKU Public Media and Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park for a free screening of Wowsabout, a brand new PBS Kids special from The Jim Henson Company for children in preschool to second grade! Set in breathtaking Sequoia National Park, Wowsabout follows Roxy, a free-spirited singing hedgehog, and Ronald, an overprepared, tree-loving pig. She’s chasing “magical giants,” he’s after a Junior Ranger badge. Through nature’s AWE, plus music and art, they discover unexpected friendship in a hilarious, heartwarming musical adventure! Come out and enjoy the wonders of nature and start your Memorial Day weekend with us! Find us at the amphitheater near the Mammoth Cave Campground!
Mammoth Cave National Park
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
WKU Public Media
270-745-6488
rachel.cato@wku.edu
Mammoth Cave National Park
1 Mammoth Cave PkwyMammoth Cave, Kentucky 42259