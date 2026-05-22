Wowsabout! Screening

Join WKU Public Media and Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park for a free screening of Wowsabout, a brand new PBS Kids special from The Jim Henson Company for children in preschool to second grade! Set in breathtaking Sequoia National Park, Wowsabout follows Roxy, a free-spirited singing hedgehog, and Ronald, an overprepared, tree-loving pig. She’s chasing “magical giants,” he’s after a Junior Ranger badge. Through nature’s AWE, plus music and art, they discover unexpected friendship in a hilarious, heartwarming musical adventure! Come out and enjoy the wonders of nature and start your Memorial Day weekend with us! Find us at the amphitheater near the Mammoth Cave Campground!