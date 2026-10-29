Screening: WILLIE AND HIS PIGS + Live Music
Screening: WILLIE AND HIS PIGS + Live Music
WILLIE AND HIS PIGS: A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT GRIEF, JOY, AND BACON. On the 8th we will have Brit Taylor, a phenomenal musician originally from Hindman, KY, and the talented Mark Whitley play music and then we will screen the documentary (run time is about 14 minutes). The event is free, donations will be accepted but not expected (they would go towards the post-production costs), and open to the public - it's a thank you to the community.
White Squirrel Brewery
03:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Emily Cooper
Artist Group Info
Emily
emcoopervr@gmail.com
White Squirrel Brewery
302 State StBowling Green, Kentucky 42101-1239