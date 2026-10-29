Screening: WILLIE AND HIS PIGS + Live Music

WILLIE AND HIS PIGS: A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT GRIEF, JOY, AND BACON. On the 8th we will have Brit Taylor, a phenomenal musician originally from Hindman, KY, and the talented Mark Whitley play music and then we will screen the documentary (run time is about 14 minutes). The event is free, donations will be accepted but not expected (they would go towards the post-production costs), and open to the public - it's a thank you to the community.