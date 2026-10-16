No Small Endeavor Live with Ira Glass and Emmylou Harris - TN

Hosted by Nashville's own Lee C. Camp, No Small Endeavor Live is a Nashville tradition that seeks to explore how to find meaning and beauty in the ordinary places in our lives. This American Life's host, Ira Glass, will be interviewed about his decades of work helping millions of radio listeners to explore the extraordinary hidden amongst our ordinary days. These conversations will be accented by music from the singer-songwriter legend, Emmylou Harris, whose work has named our human longing and joy. It's a night to slow down, take a deep breath, and reflect on what makes us all human. Come with big questions, leave feeling filled and encouraged. More surprise musical guests to be revealed at the event!

When: Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 pm CT

Where: Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN

What: Live interviews, musical performances, and deep conversation.

Date and Time: Sun, 22 Nov 2026 19:30 - Sun, 22 Nov 2026 22:00

Venue Details: Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville, Tennessee, 37201, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:

Tickets: USD 46.00