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News + Nosh

News + Nosh

News + Nosh is a book club for the news! Go behind the scenes with local and regional reporters from WKU Public Radio, NPR, and stations across the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom in Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia for lively and thought-provoking discussions. News + Nosh will include a behind-the-scenes look at how stories are chosen and the reporting process from reporters and editors. Over snacks, you and your neighbors can discuss the articles you read and listen to, sharing perspectives and ideas.

This event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Spencers Coffee
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WKU Public Media
270-745-6488
rachel.cato@wku.edu
http://lostriversessions.org/

Artist Group Info

Kate Roselle
kroselle@lpm.org
https://www.wkyufm.org/tags/appalachia-mid-south-newsroom
Spencers Coffee
915 College Street
Bowling Green , Kentucky 42101
303.588.0092
kroselle@lpm.org
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScd1iQGel3d0JXM4bX1K5FgUIg9gqqviZyLvQSBtmcsde5jHw/viewform?usp=sharing&amp;ouid=102152418037018997624