Nashville Ballet: Paul Vasterling's Nashville's Nutcracker

As one of the premier professional ballet companies in the country, Nashville Ballet continues to bring world-class artistic experiences to audiences right here at home, offering a holiday tradition that has become a cherished part of family celebrations across Middle Tennessee.

Featuring Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling's Emmy Award-winning retelling of the classic holiday tale, Nashville's Nutcracker transforms the familiar story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince into a uniquely Nashville adventure. Accompanied by the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed live by The Nashville Symphony, audiences will be transported into a magical world filled with swirling snowflakes, whimsical characters, dazzling choreography and timeless storytelling.

From the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy and sparkling Kingdom of Sweets to the tiniest baby mouse and the thrilling battle with the Mouse King, Nashville's Nutcracker delights audiences of all ages while creating lasting holiday memories.

The production has become one of Nashville Ballet's most celebrated performances, earning recognition as Best Dance Production by Broadway World Nashville and inspiring an Emmy Award-winning film adaptation. Each year, professional company artists perform alongside talented young dancers from School of Nashville Ballet and youth from the local community, creating a truly unique and inspiring holiday experience.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3711136-0?pid=3098

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3711136-2?pid=3098

Price:

General Admission: USD 48.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Date and Time: 27th November 2026 at 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Venue details: Andrew Jackson Hall, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37243, United States