Nashville Ballet: Dia de los Muertos

Vivid choreography, soul-stirring music, and vibrant Mexican tradition combine for a celebration of family, all parts of life, and our shared humanity.

Back by popular demand after completely selling out in 2024, this one-of-a-kind performance pulls inspiration from the paintings of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Choreographed by Maria A. Konrad,

Dia de los Muertos ignites imaginations across all ages through a performance that can only be described as sheer joy. Immerse yourself in an event that bridges tradition with Nashville's cultural landscape, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of this beloved holiday.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3771689-0?pid=3098

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3771689-2?pid=3098

Dates and Times: Thursday, 29 October 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Friday, 30 October 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Saturday, 31 October 2026 at 11:00 - 12:30

Saturday, 31 October 2026 at 16:00 - 17:30

Sunday, 31 October 2026 at 14:00 - 15:30

Venue details: Nashville Ballet, 3630 Redmon Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37209, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Ballet

Price:

General Admission: USD 40.50