Nashville Ballet: Cinderella - Tennessee

A courageous young woman searching for her destiny and a handsome prince searching for the owner of a glass slipper unite in this charming fairytale ballet. Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling's glittering rendition of Cinderella returns, performed for the first time in TPAC's Jackson Hall with live music by the Nashville Symphony. Through sweeping movement and theatrical storytelling, this beloved fairy tale explores transformation, hope and resilience, reminding audiences of all ages that with a gentle nudge from a Fairy Godmother and a little magic, dreams really can come true.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3783694-0?pid=3098

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3783694-2?pid=3098

Dates and Times: Friday, 26 February 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30

Saturday, 27 February 2027 at 14:00 - 16:00

Saturday, 27 February 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30

Sunday, 28 February 2027 at 14:00 - 16:00

Venue details: Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37243, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Ballet

Price:

General Admission: USD 53.00