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Nashville Ballet: Cinderella - Tennessee

Nashville Ballet: Cinderella - Tennessee

A courageous young woman searching for her destiny and a handsome prince searching for the owner of a glass slipper unite in this charming fairytale ballet. Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling's glittering rendition of Cinderella returns, performed for the first time in TPAC's Jackson Hall with live music by the Nashville Symphony. Through sweeping movement and theatrical storytelling, this beloved fairy tale explores transformation, hope and resilience, reminding audiences of all ages that with a gentle nudge from a Fairy Godmother and a little magic, dreams really can come true.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3783694-0?pid=3098
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3783694-2?pid=3098

Dates and Times: Friday, 26 February 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30
Saturday, 27 February 2027 at 14:00 - 16:00
Saturday, 27 February 2027 at 19:30 - 21:30
Sunday, 28 February 2027 at 14:00 - 16:00

Venue details: Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37243, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Ballet

Price:
General Admission: USD 53.00

Tennessee Performing Arts Center
53.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nashville Ballet
615-297-2966
tickets@nashvilleballet.com
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
505 Deaderick Street
Nashville, Tennessee 37243