Nashville Ballet: Attitude On 07 May 2027

Coming off three standing ovation performances in 2025, the program features the return of Mullikin's deeply personal Erase the Night alongside a world premiere by Marika Brussel and additional works, including selections such as Ulysses Dove's Red Angels, offering a bold and thought-provoking finale.

Together, the 2026-27 season reflects Nashville Ballet's commitment to honoring tradition while embracing innovation, a season where movement takes shape in new and compelling ways.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3784396-2?pid=3098

Dates and Times: On Fri, 07 May 2027 19:30 - 21:30

On Sat, 08 May 2027 14:00 - 16:30

On Sat, 08 May 2027 19:30 - 21:30

On Sun, 09 May 2027 14:00 - 16:30

Venue details: Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37243, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Ballet

Price: General Admission: USD 38.00