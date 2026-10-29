Friends of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Fall Book Sale

Used Books, DVDs, CDs, Audio Books for sale to benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Most items are $.50 - $1.00, cash only. The sale will run Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17, 2026, 9 AM to 3 PM, along with a $2 Bag Sale held on Monday, October 19, 2026, 9 AM - noon. There is also a Members Preview Sale on Thursday, October 15, 2026, 4 - 7 PM. Join the Friends or renew at the sale!

Location is Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, 1530 S Green Street, Glasgow KY.

For more information, call the library at 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of the Library at friendsMWWM@gmail.com. Follow the Friends on Facebook.