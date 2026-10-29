Friends of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Fall Book Sale
Friends of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Fall Book Sale
Used Books, DVDs, CDs, Audio Books for sale to benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Most items are $.50 - $1.00, cash only. The sale will run Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17, 2026, 9 AM to 3 PM, along with a $2 Bag Sale held on Monday, October 19, 2026, 9 AM - noon. There is also a Members Preview Sale on Thursday, October 15, 2026, 4 - 7 PM. Join the Friends or renew at the sale!
Location is Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, 1530 S Green Street, Glasgow KY.
For more information, call the library at 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of the Library at friendsMWWM@gmail.com. Follow the Friends on Facebook.
Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library
2706512824
friendsmwwm@gmail.com
Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library
1530 South Green StGlasgow, Kentucky 42141
270-651-2824
Friendsmwwm@gmail.com