C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up And Further In

Award-winning actor Max McLean's tour de force performance captures C.S. Lewis' magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence and laugh-out-loud wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.

The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with Max McLean.

Further Up and Further In run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 13 and older, and children under age 4 are not admitted.

$30 under 30 - Purchase at Box Office. Under 30 years old. ID required. Limited supply. Act Fast!

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All tickets are subject to service fees and handling charges.

No refunds or exchanges.

Artist: Max McLean

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre

Date and Time: Saturday October 17, 2026 at 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Venue details: The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee, 37212, United States