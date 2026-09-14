A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland - Nashville

Direct from New York's Off-Broadway and London's West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas.

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world's finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Date and Time: On Sun, 08 Nov 2026 18:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37243, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price: General Admission: USD 34.10