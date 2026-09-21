A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, December 06

Direct from New York's Off-Broadway and London's West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas.

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world's finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3829624-0?pid=3098

Date and Time:

Sunday December 06, 2026

(3:30 PM - 6:30 PM)

Venue Details: The Carson Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky, 42003, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price

General Admission: USD 78.76