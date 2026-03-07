A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

Direct from New York's Off-Broadway and London's West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas.

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world's finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Date and Time: Fri, 06 Nov 2026 19:30 - Fri, 06 Nov 2026 22:30

Venue details: Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center, 314 East Main Street, Jackson, Tennessee, 38301, United States

http://go.evvnt.com/3824480-0?pid=3098

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

General Admission: USD 45.84