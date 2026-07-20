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4th Annual Ring Road Run Walk

4th Annual Ring Road Run Walk

I’m excited to share that our 4th Annual Ring Road Walk & Run will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Corvette Plant. This event is open to the public. Pre-registration begins at 7:15 a.m., and the race starts at 8:00 a.m.

Please use the QR code on the attached flyer to register for the event. If you’re unable to attend that day but would still like to support the cause, there is also a QR code on the flyer to make a donation.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the United Negro College Fund.

GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant
40.00
07:15 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Negro College Fund
2707990109
jared.clendenin@gm.com
https://uncf.org/

Artist Group Info

stacey.hays@gm.com
GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant
600 Corvette Drive
Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
2707990109
jared.clendenin@gm.com
https://www.raceentry.com/races/ring-road-run-walk/2026/register