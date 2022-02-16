Avian influenza detected in Kentucky flock near Tennessee border, prompting two-state response

Avian flu has been detected at a commercial poultry operation in western Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee.

The deadly virus has been confirmed in one county and results are pending in another.

The USDA confirmed avian flu in samples taken from a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County. Another suspected case in a turkey operation in Webster County is waiting final lab confirmation.

"We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises," said Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn.

The commercial operation in Fulton County contacted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Feb. 11 after seeing an increase in poultry deaths.

Avian flu doesn’t pose a risk to the food supply, although birds from the affected flocks won’t enter the food system.

A 10 kilometer surveillance zone has been set up around the affected premises. Obion County, Tennessee is included in that area around Fulton County.

“It’s critical that we work together to prevent the spread of this virus,” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “We will begin testing and surveillance of commercial and backyard flocks within the surveillance zone immediately.

Poultry owners in Tennessee should report unexpected deaths to the state veterinarian’s office.

Indiana reported a case of avian flu in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County last week. It was the first case in a commercial flock in the U.S. since 2020. Avian flu was last identified in commercial flocks in Kentucky in 2017.

Kentucky’s poultry industry ranks seventh in the nation for broiler production. In 2020, the commonwealth's production from boilers and eggs brought in an economic impact of $856 million.