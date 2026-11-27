One of the top priority bills of Kentucky’s Republican supermajority in the past legislative session sought to address the state’s housing supply shortfall. It stalled just before they adjourned in April .

Lawmakers return for the 2027 session in January and have signaled that another attempt at the omnibus housing bill will again be a top priority. Their hope is that a provision about local government regulation of short-term rental properties like Airbnb does not sink it again .

Senate Bill 9 was heavily lobbied for in the 2026 session by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce , which held a legislative preview conference for lawmakers and lobbyists in Lexington last week. The bill largely focused on freeing homebuilders from regulatory burdens to create more housing, as well as permitting local governments to designate special building zones they could help finance.

A new report by the business advocacy group states that Kentucky’s 200,000 unit shortage of affordable housing is creating negative economic consequences, estimating it has cost the state $3.7 billion of output and 32,600 jobs. As families and younger Kentuckians are struggling to become home owners, the chamber argues a lack of workforce housing could hinder businesses from considering locating and expanding in the state.

These points were universally agreed with by the lawmakers in both parties who spoke on panels at the all-day conference, including Republican House Speaker David Osborne of Prospect and Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester.

However, there is still a question of whether the legislation will again include the controversial provision prohibiting local governments from certain regulations on short-term rentals, which doomed its fate when it was tacked on by the House late in this year’s session .

When asked twice if that provision will remain in the bill in 2027, Osborne — who supported that provision this year and a previous session — suggested it would.

“I would suspect that bill will look very similar to the way it looked when it left the House last year,” Osborne said. “Doesn't mean exact language, but very similar.”

Several lawmakers addressed the short-term rental question and said it reflected common debates they have on other policies — how much authority local governments should have, property rights and the different experiences of rural and urban Kentucky communities.

“I think a lot of your urban legislators are saying, ‘We don't want Airbnbs, we want to be able to control it,’” said Rep. David Meade of Stanford, a member of House majority leadership. “Where you have rural legislators who are saying, ‘I own the property. I should be able to do what I want to with it.’ … So I think there's a divide there, and something that we're going to have to talk about and work out.”

The provision supported by Osborne would have blocked local governments from limiting where and how short-term rentals can operate, similar to what Louisville has in place to prevent them from taking over neighborhoods and depleting the available stock of affordable housing.

Democratic Rep. Joshua Watkins of Louisville noted that urban cities have different experiences from rural communities and should have flexibility to make their own policies, citing the boom of Airbnbs in Old Louisville and Germantown neighborhoods.

“We kind of have this formula on what's going to work for us, but what works for Jefferson (County) is not going to work for Christian (County) and (Hopkinsville),” Watkins said. “And I think that the local leaders there do have their finger on the pulse to figure that out.”

Local government authority is at issue with much of the housing reform bill, as some homebuilders and prospective homeowners take issue with local regulations limiting multifamily housing and density.

Stivers said after the conference that the hangup on short-term rentals is how hard it is “to get something that fits like a glove across the state.” For example, he noted that the short term rental industry has boomed along Kentucky’s “Bourbon Trail” tourist attractions, but that is less welcome in some communities.

“(In) Frankfort, you've taken a lot of possible family housing off the market because people have bought those and converted them,” Stivers said. “In (Manchester), they're really the only decent place, because our hotel shut down…. when visitors come there, they want Airbnbs. You get in Letcher County, the same thing.”

Asked if he is confident that the House and Senate will be able to come up with a consensus that doesn’t sink that larger housing bill, Stivers answered that “hope springs eternal.”

