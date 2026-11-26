When lawmakers return to Frankfort in January, they’ll likely weigh whether to create a new agency focused on disaster preparation called the Kentucky Resilience Office.

Republican Rep. Chris Freeland of Benton presented the idea to a committee of lawmakers alongside the Pew Charitable Trusts and the American Flood Coalition in November. Together, they framed disaster preparation as an economic imperative with data that suggested every dollar spent pre-disaster saves $13 later on.

“The impact and severity of disasters are hitting states' budgets, they're hitting local budgets, they're hitting the lives of folks across the country, and especially in Kentucky,” said Zach Bartscherer with Pew Charitable Trusts.

The proposed resilience office would be distinct from Kentucky Emergency Management - the state agency that currently monitors and responds to disasters.

The office would be led by a governor-appointed official who is advised by a council of state agencies and local governments. Alongside their input and resources, the office would create a long-term state plan to prepare for and mitigate disaster impacts. They’d also help local governments develop their own plans.

The idea stemmed from a 2025 special legislative task force centered on disasters. Their final report recommended the creation of the resilience office along with measures like developing disaster-informed building codes and land-use policies alongside funding and educational opportunities for communities to become more disaster-proof.

The task force even recommended the creation of “Catastrophe Savings Accounts” for homeowners to get tax incentives for money they save in case of a disaster.

“When this coordinated approach to managing risk is taken, Kentucky avoids having to repeatedly pay for disaster recovery costs, infrastructure repairs, emergency appropriations, and potential lost economic activity in those regions,” Matt Shafer with the American Flood Coalition told lawmakers.

A bill to create a chief resilience officer – but not an entire office – was filed earlier this year by Democrats, but never got a hearing in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Rep. Freeland did not respond to an interview request.

Nearly two dozen states have a resilience office, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. Nearby, West Virginia has had a resilience office for nearly a decade while Virginia lawmakers just created one in 2024.

