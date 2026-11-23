Kentucky Medicaid recipients will be able to keep their coverage through June even if they don’t meet new work requirements following new federal guidance.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed his administration is taking advantage of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “hold harmless” period that gives states an extra six months to put in place new work and community engagement reporting requirements.

“This is pushing it off, so we’ll take it,” Beshear said. “If that means that some folks who need healthcare the most, who could never afford it on the market have it longer, then good. But it shouldn’t take away from the harm that is coming.”

The Republican-dominated General Assembly passed a bill last year that enshrined the federally-created work requirements into state law. House Bill 2 requires the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which administers Medicaid, to implement work requirements “no later than January 1, 2027.”

House Republican leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Craig Richardson, a Republican from Hopkinsville and vice-chair of the Senate Health Services committee, said the six-month delay is “out of our control” and predicted that Beshear would accept the federal government’s offer. At the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative preview, Richardson said it’s “not necessarily a bad thing for that to happen.”

“I don't think it's going to change the overall scheme of what needs to take place. It's just pushing it back six months so that administratively it can be administered the right way,” Richardson said.

Beshear said he opposes the new requirements, created in President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending package called the One Big Beautiful Bill act. They mandate recipients covered under expanded Medicaid aged 19 to 64 prove they’ve done 80 hours per month of paid work, an employment program, higher education enrollment or community service.

The Urban Institute estimates that roughly 166,000 Kentuckians will drop off Medicaid in an average month in 2028 under the new work requirements and with the more frequent eligibility screenings required under the new federal law. The institute estimated coverage loss for three to seven million enrollees nationwide due to work requirements in 2028.

“These are very strict requirements on some of the folks that have the toughest time with paperwork or bureaucracy. You can tell through various government databases, basically everyone who qualifies for Medicaid, you could automatically enroll them,” Beshear said. “But instead of doing that, they’ve added twice the requirements for people to stay on the necessary healthcare that they desperately need.”

Supporters of the work requirements say they will incentivize able-bodied Medicaid recipients to get back to work. CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz has criticized able-bodied recipients for spending too much time watching TV while being on the government health coverage program for low-income people.

“As a path to prosperity Congress very wisely said let’s get you back into the workforce. Let’s require you, to get free healthcare coverage, to be able to work for 20 hours per week or volunteer to make up the difference, if you haven’t worked 20 hours, or get an education,” Oz said. “Just participate.”

Other changes to Medicaid are still scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1. Medicaid recipients aged 19 to 64 who qualify for the program based only on income will have their eligibility rechecked every six months instead of once a year. Medicaid will also only be backdated one month for that same group of people, instead of three months before they applied.