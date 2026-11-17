The Lawrenceburg Police officer pulled up to the gas station on the southeast side of town just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2025.

He got a call about a woman passed out in a red car and when he found her he said she showed tell-tale signs of drug use — tremors, slurred speech and cottonmouth, according to a copy of the police report.

He asked her if she had any drugs. She reached into her underwear and pulled out two small baggies. One he suspected was heroin, the other meth.

And in her bra, she had $5,700 in crisp $100 bills banded with purple paper and tucked into an envelope that read “Merry Christmas!”

The officer charged her with drug trafficking and seized the cash.

But the agency never reported the money to state officials.

Lawrenceburg Police is one of 85 law enforcement agencies across Kentucky that failed to report how much cash they seized last fiscal year through the controversial practice known as asset forfeiture.

Kentucky law gives police and sheriffs broad authority to take and keep anything of value they believe is tied to drug dealing. State law also requires agencies that seize cash, cars or guns to submit annual reports to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet detailing how much they take. Each year, some don’t.

The reports that are submitted to state officials show agencies across the state take millions in cash from people each year. State law allows police to keep 85% of what they take, and the rest goes to prosecutors.

Without comprehensive reporting, it’s impossible to know just how much cash law enforcement takes from people each year. As a result, the budgetary process traditionally controlled by elected officials becomes muddied, said Matthew West, a senior research analyst at the Institute for Justice, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit law firm focused on civil liberty issues.

“It means there can be limited oversight into how much money is coming in, and then ultimately where that money is going,” he said.

Incomplete reporting also makes it difficult to determine if the system of asset forfeiture — one lauded by law enforcement for breaking up drug dealing networks — is working, he said.

“Are we actually seeing that crime in our community is going down?” West said. “We just simply don't know if it's not being reported.”

A trend

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting in 2018 found just 11% of agencies consistently filed the required reports. Following that report, the compliance rate climbed and has remained steady just below 80%, according to state data.

Last fiscal year, 289 agencies reported taking more than $10.1 million in cash from people across the state — the highest total since the 2022 fiscal year, according to records KyCIR obtained from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

The Louisville Metro Police Department topped the list. The agency reported seizing more than $2.7 million. The Kentucky State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff each reported taking about $1.1 million. Vine Grove Police, in Hardin County, reported taking just $15 — the lowest amount among agencies tracked by the state cabinet. On average, agencies reported taking around $63,000.

No reports, no penalty

The Kentucky Attorney General is responsible for enforcing the reporting requirement, said Morgan Hall, a spokesperson for the state’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

State officials work with law enforcement advocacy groups to remind local agencies about their obligation to report, Hall said. And while state law only requires agencies that seize items file the reports, Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy requests reports from every agency, even those that don’t make seizures. Last year, nearly 90 agencies filed a report despite making no seizures, records show.

Hall said the attorney general can bring a lawsuit against agencies that fail to report. She did not say if any agency that failed to report last year will face the penalty. Lauren Adams, a spokesperson for the attorney general, said the office “is unaware of any contact from the Justice Cabinet regarding an agency’s failure to report.”

Shawn Butler, the executive director of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, did not respond to a request for comment. But in 2024, he told KyCIR that many agencies that don’t seize cash are likely confused about reporting requirements.

Law enforcement agencies are required to submit annual asset forfeiture reports to the state no later than Sept. 15 each year.

Kentucky lawmakers in 2020 partially advanced a Republican-sponsored bill that would have barred agencies from spending asset forfeiture funds if they fail to submit the annual, required reports. The bill ultimately failed to become law.

Asset forfeiture funds are a windfall for some agencies that use the money to pay for guns, bills and more, according to a 2019 KyCIR report. The funds can also become a bargaining chip in court, according to a separate 2019 KyCIR report.

A deal in court

Officials with the Lawrenceburg Police Department did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Their Facebook post showing the bust garnered more than 300 comments — an unusual boost of traffic to the small town’s social media page. Some comments praised the police officers’ for getting the drugs off the street. But many questioned the trafficking charge for such a small amount of suspected drugs.

In court, prosecutors offered the woman a plea deal. They’d drop her trafficking charge down to possession and she’d get less prison time. But she’d have to agree to give up the $5,700.

She took the deal, but lost the cash.