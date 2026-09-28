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The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: Calls from the Wild

Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom | By John Boyle
Published September 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
A graphic for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom's Signal Species hourlong special, titled Calls from the Wild, flanked by sketches of animals, vines and people.
Corie Brangers
/
AMSN
"Calls from the Wild" is an hourlong special about signal species, from the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

Signal species are constantly sending humans messages about our changing world, and the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom produced an hourlong radio special all about them.

Nature is often a source of comfort. For much of the year, we can count on birds chirping, butterflies hovering near flowers and squirrels scurrying up trees.

But sometimes we may notice something different about our wildlife neighbors. An armadillo makes its way into your backyard. A bear starts showing up at your trash can. Thick vines swallow a forested hillside in town. Or maybe you’re seeing less of a critter that once seemed abundant.

These are examples of signal species. The behaviors of animals, plants and other organisms can tell us a lot about our changing world. Will we listen?

From the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, "Calls from the Wild" is an hourlong special presented by Deputy Managing Editor John Boyle that explores these signals, the effects of human activity on ecosystems and how we can all play a role in maintaining the natural beauty so many of us count on.

“Calls from the Wild” is a production of the Appalachia Mid-South Newsroom, a  collaboration between West Virginia Public BroadcastingWPLN and WUOT in Tennessee; LPMWEKUWKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky; and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.
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Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom
John Boyle
John Boyle is the deputy managing editor of the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom. He was born in Florida and spent his early childhood there before moving to the Louisville area. He started his journalism career in 2016 at the News and Tribune, a community newspaper in Southern Indiana, then spent time as an investigative health care reporter and consultant in New York City. He joined Louisville Public Media through Report for America in 2020 and served as the Southern Indiana and health reporter before being promoted to news editor in 2022. In 2025, John began his current role with AMSN.
See stories by John Boyle