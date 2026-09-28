The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: Calls from the Wild

Nature is often a source of comfort. For much of the year, we can count on birds chirping, butterflies hovering near flowers and squirrels scurrying up trees.

But sometimes we may notice something different about our wildlife neighbors. An armadillo makes its way into your backyard. A bear starts showing up at your trash can. Thick vines swallow a forested hillside in town. Or maybe you’re seeing less of a critter that once seemed abundant.

These are examples of signal species. The behaviors of animals, plants and other organisms can tell us a lot about our changing world. Will we listen?

From the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, "Calls from the Wild" is an hourlong special presented by Deputy Managing Editor John Boyle that explores these signals, the effects of human activity on ecosystems and how we can all play a role in maintaining the natural beauty so many of us count on.