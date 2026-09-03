Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrested by Bourbon County Sheriff's Office

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was arrested Thursday in Paris by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, according to two dispatchers at the Paris-Bourbon County 911.

Bevin was reportedly arrested while playing an extra on the set of a Christian film production there.

The former governor had an active bench warrant against him in Jefferson County, where a judge found him in contempt of court for not turning over required financial documents to the court in his divorce and child support case.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson issued two arrest warrants over the summer against Bevin in the case. The first warrant was for Bevin’s failure to appear in person for a May court hearing, which he blamed on a “ very large boulder ” going through his vacation home in Maine. That warrant was rescinded after he paid a fine, but Johnson in June issued another bench warrant over the financial disclosures, which Bevin could not pay a fine to get rid of.

Johnson sentenced Bevin on June 6 to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

With that outstanding arrest warrant in place, Bevin did not appear in person at his next court hearing on July 28 in Louisville. At that hearing, both his ex-wife Glenna Bevin and estranged son Jonah Bevin testified in person. Bevin had participated in past hearings on Zoom video, and while a party attempted to join several times in that hearing, they were dropped from the call after the person failed to identify themselves.

Jonah is seeking child support from his parents due to the Bevins allegedly abandoning him in a notoriously abusive Jamaican facility for troubled youth that was shut down while he was there.

Bevin, a Republican, was elected governor in 2015 and served one term. Despite Kentucky being a conservative state, he narrowly lost his reelection bid to current Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2019.

This story will be updated.