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USGS verifies earthquake rumbled under western Ky. at same time as radar-indicated tornado

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published August 20, 2026 at 8:24 AM CDT
A grain barn damaged by the overnight storms of Aug. 19-20, 2026, near the Viola and Melber areas in western Kentucky, not far from the Graves-McCracken border.
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Post 1
A grain barn damaged by the overnight storms of Aug. 19-20, 2026, near the Viola and Melber areas in western Kentucky, not far from the Graves-McCracken border.

As severe storms moved through western Kentucky late Wednesday night, some residents felt a rumble that was more than thunder.

The U.S. Geological Survey verified early this morning that a 2.5-magnitude earthquake — with an epicenter near the Illinois-Kentucky border roughly 10 miles west of Paducah — was detected just after 11:30 p.m. At the same time, much of the area that felt the quake was under an active tornado warning, as National Weather Service forecasters were tracking a radar-indicated tornado moving through Graves County.

Winds as fast as 100 mph damaged structures around the region and left many without power Thursday morning, with more than 12,000 in Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Carlisle and Ballard counties still impacted by outages.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in connection with the storms. Multiple school systems in the area closed Thursday as a result of the outages and roads blocked by downed trees. NWS teams are expected to begin surveying the damage today.
Public Safety
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle