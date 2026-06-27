© 2026 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporter's Notebook: What its like to report from an Ebola outbreak

NPR | By Adam Raney,
Emmet LivingstoneDon GonyeaGabriel J. Sánchez
Published June 27, 2026 at 4:05 PM CDT

Covering an Ebola outbreak means taking extra precautions. In this Reporter's Notebook, NPR's Emmet Livingstone takes us behind the reporting in eastern Congo.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adam Raney
Emmet Livingstone
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.