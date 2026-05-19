On first anniversary of deadly tornado, a southern Kentucky community reflects at Day of Remembrance

Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School was narrowly spared when an EF4 tornado swept through London the night of May 16, 2025, killing 17 people in Laurel County.

One year later, the school’s gymnasium served as a gathering place for survivors.

“Pictures will never do justice,” said Megan Vanhook, who was at home with her family on the night of the storm. “The destruction is indescribable. I remember the smell that night being of earth and diesel fuel.”

Vanhook was planning to ride out the storm at home until she received a fateful phone call from her brother telling her to evacuate. The tornado destroyed her house soon after.

“That phone call undoubtedly saved our lives,” she said. “That information, and my brother's phone call, saved my family's life.”

Shepherd Snyder / WEKU Crowds filled Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School's gymnasium for the remembrance event.

Some at the remembrance event, like Vanhook, described the sights and sounds of the tornado and its aftermath. Others paid tribute to friends, family and coworkers they lost.

Laurel County Fire Department Chairman Chantz McPeek spoke to the crowd about Maj. Les Leatherman, who died in the storm.

“We've been in existence for 64 years, and he was there for 39 of those,” McPeek said. “He dedicated his life to serving our community, and he served it with honor, professionalism and compassion.”

Less than a half mile from Wyan-Pine Grove, wind speeds of up to 170 mph wiped out homes in the Sunshine Hills neighborhood. But the elementary school was left untouched and became a headquarters for volunteers and first responders.

Laurel County Schools Superintendent Denise Greibel said they canceled classes so people could help.

“I think it allowed our community and the students and staff to go help their neighbors,” Greibel said. “Our coaches collaborated with their ball teams and they instigated some of the efforts, recovery efforts and cleanup efforts.”

A year later, debris has been cleared and many displaced residents have landed back on their feet. But the recovery is still ongoing.

Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said as residents figure out their next steps, he’s optimistic.

“Some people are still undetermined if they want to build or if they want to move, maybe into an apartment or move into assisted living,” he said. “There's been lots of decisions you have to make, but for the most part, the people who are going to rebuild are rebuilding.”

Other people are still waiting on aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Westerfield said the government shutdown earlier this year affected that process.

“A couple of weeks ago they went back to work, so we're working with them daily, trying to get our reimbursements submitted where the county can get reimbursed,” he said. “Some of the people are still having issues, and I'm speaking to FEMA about them, as well.”

Research indicates climate change is moving Tornado Alley eastward , into parts of the southeastern United States.

Laurel County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains said officials are exploring ways to fund warning tools that would better protect residents before storms.

“We're looking at some weather warning options — whether that be weather radios, whether that be storm sirens, an education experience to get weather apps on your phone, a way to get notified,” he said.

John Allen, chief of the specialized emergency response team London Laurel Rescue Squad, said as efforts to rebuild the small community push forward, the emotional scars will remain for generations.

“[It] seems like we talk about it every day,” he said. “You can just be going down the road, whether you turn down this road, going to another rescue call, and it's always there.”

This story was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting, WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky, and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.