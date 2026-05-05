How did your lawmakers vote in Kentucky's 2026 legislative session?

Kentucky Public Radio’s Capitol team selected 15 of the most impactful, debated and, yes, controversial bills and resolutions of the 2026 Kentucky General Assembly session to show how your representatives in the state legislature voted on the issues.

They span from the resolution that sought to impeach Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Muth Goodman — which the Kentucky Supreme Court later ruled unconstitutional — to legislation allowing 18-year-old Kentuckians to carry concealed weapons with a permit. There are also a few pieces of largely bipartisan legislation dealing with child care and provisional licenses for those with foreign medical degrees worth checking out.

The records of how lawmakers vote are available on the Legislative Research Commission website, but KPR wants to make it easier to figure out the priorities of lawmakers elected to represent Kentuckians.

KPR covered these bills throughout the session, but you may not know how your lawmaker voted on the issues important to you. State representatives and half of all state senators are up for reelection this year; find out how they voted below. Don’t know who your state representative or senate is? Click “find out who they are” below.

Looking to find out more about who will appear on the ballot on Primary Election Day? Check out the 2026 primary election voter guide here.