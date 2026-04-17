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Where art thou?: Mapping Shakespeare's 1613 neighborhood

NPR | By Erika Ryan,
Ailsa ChangJustine Kenin
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM CDT

The recent discovery of a 17th century map provides new insight into the life of William Shakespeare.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.