Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to jail for contempt of court

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was sentenced to 60 days in jail by a Jefferson County judge on Tuesday, stemming from being held in contempt for failing to turn over financial records in a legal dispute with his estranged son.

“Your arrest warrant will be issued today,” said Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson in a hearing Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Lantern .

Bevin had been ordered to appear in person for the hearing, but instead attended by Zoom video, as he had told the judge he was traveling back to Kentucky after attending the funeral of the father of Glenna Bevin, his ex-wife, in Oklahoma. Bevin did not disclose his exact location

Judge Johnson issued an order holding Bevin in contempt last week , as he did not comply with a court-imposed deadline to produce his financial information. The order stemmed from Jonah Bevin’s intervention in the Bevins’ divorce case, as their adopted son seeks financial support.

Johnson said Bevin could still avoid the jail sentence once he produced the financial information he was ordered to turn over to the court, including tax returns, bank statements and details of all assets and income.

Jonah Bevin alleges that his parents abandoned him in a notorious and abusive Jamaican facility when he was 17 years old.

On Monday, Matt Bevin filed a motion to the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, asking her to remove Johnson from the case, alleging she was biased against him and “using me as a political pinata.”

A copy of the judge’s order and arrest warrant for Bevin have not yet been posted online for the case.

Bevin, a Republican, was elected governor in 2015 and served for one term, as he was defeated by a close margin in 2019 by current Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified whose funeral Bevin attended.