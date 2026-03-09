The first Kentuckian has been killed in the war against Iran

The Department of Defense said an American soldier from Hardin County, Kentucky died Sunday as the result of the war in Iran.

Sgt. Benjamin Pennington was a 26-year-old soldier from Glendale. On March 1, he was injured during an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

Pennington enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017 and was assigned to the Space Battalion last year.

His unit’s commanding officer said he was dedicated and led with strength, professionalism and a sense of duty. He had several commendation medals and will be posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Pennington is one of more than a half dozen confirmed military deaths attributed to the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran. He’s also the first Kentuckian confirmed to be killed in the war.

"This just breaks my heart. I have known the family for at least 30 years. I can't imagine the pain and suffering they are experiencing," Hardin County Judge Executive Keith Taul said. "To lose a single service member is just a devastating blow. But when it is one of our own, we grieve as a community.”

Four other soldiers from an Iowa-based unit who served under a Fort Knox supply unit were killed in Kuwait. Some mistakenly identified them as being stationed in Kentucky.

Several Kentucky politicians have issued statements mourning the death of Pennington and expressing sympathy for his grieving family.

WKU Reporter Lisa Autry contributed to this story.

