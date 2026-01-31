© 2026 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Ye Gods' asks guests where their moral compass comes from

By Mallory Yu,
Sarah McCammonAhmad Damen
Published January 31, 2026 at 3:50 PM CST

What does it mean to have faith, and where do our moral codes come from? Scott Carter of 'Ye Gods' podcast tries to tackle these big questions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.