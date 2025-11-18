UPS Airlines president makes appearance in Louisville post devastating crash, amid lawsuit

UPS Airlines President Bill Moore expressed his condolences and said the company remains “committed to supporting the victims’ families” in the aftermath of a catastrophic plane crash that killed 14 people in Louisville . It’s his first public appearance since the accident that created a raging fire and sent enormous plumes of smoke into the sky.

“Our hearts ache for the victims' families, this community and our employees, and we will continue to support all the needs of [those] impacted by this accident, and we will do everything we can to make this right,” Moore said.

His appearance comes just over a week after a Louisville resident and the owner of two businesses near the fatal plane crash filed a class action lawsuit against UPS, GE and Boeing.

According to investigators , an MD-11 UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after the left engine fell off the aircraft. UPS’s fleet of MD-11 planes remains grounded as the investigation continues.

Mayor Craig Greenberg joined Moore Tuesday and said he is still pursuing some level of remuneration for the rapid and long-term response necessary to put out the blaze and clean up the wreckage. Greenberg said he’s been in initial conversations with UPS about how reimbursements could happen, but had no details.

“We are gathering all of the expenses that the city had. Okolona fire is doing the same. The other first responder agencies are doing the same as well,” Greenberg said. “This is not going to be an immediate reimbursement.”

Moore said he had not been speaking more publicly before now because the team had been “exceptionally busy” and said the priority was taking care of the victims’ families . He encourages impacted individuals to go to the Community Resource Center, saying resources, potentially including financial assistance, are available.

“We have insurance adjusters there. We have resources there. We have all of the things needed that will address their individual needs as best we can or what they require. That's going to be different for every person that comes through that door,” Moore said. “We are committed to making this right. Without getting into specifics, we provided financial assistance in any way, shape or form that they needed.”

A state request for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration was also approved Tuesday, meaning affected businesses have until next August to apply for an economic injury disaster loan. In the application for the disaster declaration, Gov. Andy Beshear said 57 businesses in the immediate crash area had sustained damage “ranging from total destruction to significant contamination.”

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation is still ongoing, although the on-site survey is completed. Greenberg and city officials outlined the numerous infrastructure, clean-up and safety measures still in progress in the weeks ahead.

LG&E Communications Director Liz Pratt said the company is still working on restoring power and gas to everyone in the area — 90 electrical and 94 gas customers are still affected. The energy provider said they had to turn off electricity and gas to the area following the crash to ensure the safety of first responders.

“Our focus remains on Grade Lane. This is where our gas crews and business partners are replacing a damaged gas pipeline and service lines that feed from it,” Pratt said. “This is the pipeline that also delivers gas to the neighboring streets. We anticipate work along Grade Lane may take several weeks.”

Tony Parrott, the executive director of the Metropolitan Sewer District, said they will continue to monitor the waterways around the crash site. He said about 95% of the oily runoff that contaminated waterways have been collected.

“That equates to approximately 880,000 gallons of oily liquids and other runoff that have been removed from waterways in southwest Louisville,” Parrott said.

He said the drinking water is safe except for those who have been directly contacted by MSD, but people and pets should still stay away from the water in Pond Creek, the Northern Ditch and Southern Ditch. Parrott said they have yet to see an oil make its way further down in the Ohio River or Salt River.