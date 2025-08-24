Sunday Puzzle: Trio of words

On-air challenge

Every answer today is a familiar three-word phrase in which the middle word is "of." The first word starts with S and the last word starts with L.

Ex. University or other site of higher education --> SEAT OF LEARNING

Sight welcoming immigrants to New York Harbor Something good that happens to you by chance Cabinet official who oversees the collection of data on the economy and the workforce Social phenomenon in San Francisco during June, July, and August of 1967 Collection you might buy from the brand Samsonite, Tumi, or American Tourister Classic 1945 film sequel centered around the offspring of a beloved collie Law that sets a time limit for filing a lawsuit

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Ed Pegg Jr., who conducts mathpuzzle.com. Take the classic illustrated children's book Sylvester and the Magic Pebble. Rearrange its 26 letters to name a famous film director (first and last names) and a noted role on stage (in two words). What are these things?

Challenge answer

Steven Spielberg; Lady Macbeth

Winner

Sarah Garber of Cornelius, North Carolina

This week's challenge

This week's challenge came from Bobby Jacobs, of Glen Allen, Va. Take the first and last names of a famous athlete. Change the first letter of the last name to L, and rearrange the result to get the first and last names of another famous athlete. In each case the first name has 6 letters and the last name has 5. These are athletes everyone knows. Who are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, August 28th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

