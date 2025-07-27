© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR staffers share their favorite romance novels for summer Books We Love

By Christina Cala,
Hafsa FathimaBrittney MeltonLauren Migaki
Published July 27, 2025 at 8:07 AM CDT

From our summer round-up of Books We Love, NPR staffers give recommendations for books they literally loved - all about romance.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
See stories by Christina Cala
Hafsa Fathima
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Brittney Melton
Lauren Migaki
Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Lauren Migaki