How you can help Kentucky disaster survivors amid the 2025 Floods

At least a dozen Kentuckians were killed during severe weather and many more have lost their homes. With a round of heavy snow following the flash flooding, Governor Andy Beshear said it isn’t over.

Kentucky has seen several disasters in recent years and many local organizations have experience quickly getting assistance to people in need. This list is not exhaustive and will be updated regularly. Many local organizations have meal drives and donation drives you can participate in. Please carefully review organizations advertising relief programs on social media.



Monetary Donations

Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund

This fund is managed by the state of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said some of the first uses of the fund will likely be for funeral expenses of people who died in the disaster. In the past, similar state disaster funds awarded direct cash assistance to survivors to help with immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter as well as helping cover insurance premiums.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Crisis Aid Fund

FAKY is a non-profit based in Hazard, Kentucky. It manages grants regularly and, during 2022, used this same fund to award checks to survivors who had immediate needs during the disaster.

EKY Mutual Aid

Mutual aid networks are groups of local people who have deep connections to the needs of their communities. They typically have less requirements and conditions for awarding aid, but also have less financial oversight. They are typically able to respond quickly to disasters.

Roscoe’s Daughter

This is a local nonprofit based in Hindman, KY that was founded after flooding in 2022 to respond to flooding. It is providing meals and shelter to locals.

Item Donations and Collection Drives

Needed items change quickly following disasters. Please do not donate clothing immediately following a disaster. Instead, consider cleaning supplies like large squeegees, spray products that contain concrobium to kill mold and jugs of water. Personal hygiene supplies are usually welcome too.

Hazard, KY area resources

East Kentucky Dream Center in Pikeville, KY

University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY

Amazon Wish List moderated by Pike County Central High School in Pikeville, KY

Amazon Wish List moderated by Hazard, KY government and locals

Amazon Wish List moderated by HNDS&FT, based in Tennessee



Volunteering*

Volunteering to clean flood damaged businesses and homes can be extremely useful. Volunteers should be ready to shovel toxic mud and tear down walls. People with their own protective equipment (N95 masks, rubber boots and gloves) and tools (shovels, hammers, utility knives) are appreciated, as well as volunteers with construction experience.

Volunteer to clean flood-damaged businesses in downtown Hazard, KY

People with medical skills can volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps

*Please be mindful that heavy snow is expected across Kentucky. Do not travel if it is not safe. Roads may be damaged and icy.

