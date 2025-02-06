At Kentucky Capitol Black history celebration, lawmakers champion diversity

In celebration of Black History Month, Kentucky leaders and lawmakers celebrate the contributions of Black Kentuckians. Republicans and Democrats alike spoke on the importance of recognizing the history of Black people in the state, but Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke on the current political climate, calling it “a tumultuous time.”

“Democrats and Republicans are here today celebrating Black History Month. Let's thank each of them, that while others may be doing wrong today in Kentucky, we are collectively doing what's right,” Beshear said. “Black history is Kentucky history. Black history is American history.”

Beshear also called out comments made by Trump after the D.C. plane crash which killed 67 people, which Trump blamed on alleged diversity hiring and lowered standards, accusations which have so far not been substantiated.

Louisville Sen. Gerald Neal, the Democratic Senate floor leader and a member of the Black Legislative Caucus, often promotes bipartisan cooperation on the Senate floor. But he has also been an outspoken opponent of legislation that seeks to limit or eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He said Thursday he takes issue when someone tries to “suppress” Black history.

“History is joyful, but guess what? It’s also painful, and we can learn from that joy and that pain,” Neal said.

President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders that target what he calls DEI “discrimination,” including one ending any diversity efforts in the federal workforce, contracting or spending. It also instructs all agencies to “take strong action to end private sector DEI discrimination.”

Another of Trump’s executive orders restricts federal funding from any K-12 school that teaches “discriminatory equity ideology” and instructs agencies to promote “patriotic education.”

Last year, legislation that would have limited DEI at public colleges and universities failed, but garnered significant support in the Republican party.

GOP Senate Floor Leader Max Wise spoke at the event. The senator from Campbellsville was a cosponsor on the Senate version of the anti-DEI bill .

Addressing the crowd Thursday, he said, “I encourage you to draw upon inspiration from the remarkable individuals that we are honoring today, the trailblazers who paved the way help remind us that no matter the obstacles that you face, you can achieve greatness with resilience, courage and a belief in your potential.”

Kentucky Republicans have once again expressed interest in pursuing anti-DEI legislation. Senate President Robert Stivers said earlier this week an unofficial “working group” of House and Senate lawmakers worked with GOP Attorney General Russell Coleman to draft legislation to restrict DEI at public colleges. Stivers declined to say who was leading that group of lawmakers.

Louisville Democratic Rep. Pam Stevenson, who recently filed paperwork to begin raising money for a U.S. Senate bid, called on the gathered Kentuckians to take action.

“Will they, 100 years from now — when we get through this mess we in right now — Will they point back to this place? Will they point back to your life? Will they point back to your community?” Stevenson said. “Will they say, because of the actions they took, we have America 2.0 where the promise is for the people, by the people, to serve the people and justice for all.”

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.