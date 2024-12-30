Kentuckians must pass vision test to renew driver’s licenses starting Jan. 1

Kentucky drivers will need to go through vision testing before renewing their licenses due to a 2021 law set to go into effect Wednesday.

Drivers can either complete the vision screening at a regional driver licensing office at no cost or can visit their own vision specialist. The specialist can then fill out a designated form indicating the driver passed the test, which the driver then brings in-person to their license renewal or submits online in lieu of a screening.

In a statement, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said he knows it will be a change for Kentuckians.

“It’s a measure driven by safety, and that’s something we can all get behind,” said Gray. “People are the most precious cargo on our roads.”

Under current state law, Kentuckians can pay for a license that expires after either four or eight years and can renew their license up to about 6 months before the card expires.

Leaders within the optometrist and ophthalmologist community applauded the decision, saying additional vision testing would ensure people are getting the corrective lenses they need to drive safely.

“Our association believes it will keep Kentucky's roads safer and ensure individuals get the vision care they need,” said Dr. John Franklin, president of the Kentucky Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons. “We also appreciate the Administration’s commitment to implementing the legislation in a way that helps the public understand the new requirements, why they are needed and how to comply.”

House Bill 439, which created the new requirement, is not without its detractors, however. A total of nine state lawmakers voted against the bill, including GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox from Dry Ridge. Maddox wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the legislation is “nanny state hogwash” and that visual impairment is not listed as one of the top causes of car accidents.

“Adding another layer of bureaucracy to the already complicated Real ID/regional office debacle is NOT the answer,” Maddox said.

Some of the states bordering Kentucky require vision screening for license renewals, including Indiana and Ohio.

