Kentucky is preparing for Hurricane Helene

After Helene hits the Florida coast as a major hurricane on Thursday, forecasters expect it to quickly move north. They say it could start impacting Kentuckians as soon as Thursday night.

The National Weather Service expects north and central Kentucky will bear the brunt of the high winds on Friday with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Meanwhile, parts of eastern Kentucky have a flood watch in effect.

“We’re looking at anywhere from 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain and then from say Lexington to Louisville and points northward, that’s where we could have our stronger winds,” said Brian Neudorff, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Louisville.

National Weather Service A forecast issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday into Friday for Kentucky.

In preparation, several local school districts, including Jefferson County Public Schools, and the University of Louisville cancelled classes and office hours on Friday.

Meanwhile state officials are preparing to respond to the impacts of severe weather.

Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to prepare on a social media post Thursday morning.

“Really think about your travel, especially [Friday],” Beshear said. “Make sure you’re watching your local TV station and the weather. Check it online and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day.”

We are expecting heavy rains and potentially severe weather over the next few days. Stay weather-aware and stay safe, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/FellAZpPI6 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 26, 2024

At another event, Beshear said search and rescue teams are on alert and, while the forecast didn’t seem to necessitate a formal state of emergency declaration yet, he would be “watching very closely” as it develops.

This story has been updated.

