Looking back at Kenosha four years after Jacob Blake's shooting

By Maayan Silver
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:34 PM CDT

Four years after the police shooting of Jacob Blake put Kenosha, Wisconsin in the national spotlight over racial justice in policing, the Trump campaign is still courting voters there on the issue of law-and-order. The message is resonating with some voters but not others.

Corrected: August 26, 2024 at 5:37 PM CDT
A previous headline for this story incorrectly claimed that Jacob Blake had died in the shooting. He did not.
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM's News Team since 2018. She joined WUWM as a volunteer at Lake Effect in 2016, while she was a practicing criminal defense attorney.
