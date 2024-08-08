Regional Eighth of August festivities celebrate emancipation

Kentuckians and Tennesseans are celebrating the Eighth of August this week. The regional holiday – similar to Juneteenth – celebrates the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery.

Communities across the region are coming together to celebrate a day deeply rooted in Black history. The Eighth of August – also known as Emancipation Day – commemorates when freedom first came to enslaved people in the region and celebrates the work presently being made towards racial equity.

The City of Paducah is a hot spot for Eighth of August celebrations with the western Kentucky city drawing people from across the nation for family reunions, and events highlighting Black history and progress. The city is partnering with the W. C. Young Community Center to host five days of events aimed at fostering community and honoring the past.

Ericka Emerson, the president of the board of directors for the W. C. Young Community Center, said that events like these are vital for the nation as they help to create a clearer picture of the country’s national heritage.

“You can't have a complete view of American history without acknowledging its past, even the ugly parts of it,” Emerson said.

Emancipation Day events in Paducah begin on Aug. 7. A full list of events can be found on the Paducah Convention and Visitors' Bureau website.

Hopkinsville will also be hosting events this weekend to celebrate the region’s Black history.

Emerson said that while the regional holiday is a core part of the local Black community, the celebrations are open to everyone. She emphasized that those who are in the region can learn just as much about their neighbors as those who come from out of town.

“It's just important to come out and celebrate locally,” Emerson said. “So that you can be culturally aware, culturally sensitive and culturally competent as you live in your community.”